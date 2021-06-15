EDMONTON -- In Tuesday's COVID-19 update, the province reported 127 new cases and 2,804 active cases, the lowest since Oct. 15.

Dr. André Corriveau, the deputy chief medical officer of health for Alberta, also announced 85 of the new cases were variants of concern. Corriveau is filling in for Dr. Deena Hinshaw this week while she's on vacation.

The 127 new cases come after more than 4,400 tests, meaning the province is sitting at a positivity rate of 2.9 per cent. Corriveau also announced four new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

As of June 13, Alberta had administered 3.4 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. First doses are closing in on 70 per cent with 69.4 per cent of eligible Albertans receiving one vaccine, while 22 per cent of people are fully immunized.

