EDMONTON -- Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect after a violent road rage incident Thursday morning.

On Thursday between 7:15 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., a newer model, black Ford F-150 truck allegedly cut off a Volvo S60 while travelling on Yellowhead Trail near the eastbound 184 Street exit.

A confrontation between the two drivers then took place, resulting in the driver of the truck exiting his vehicle and assaulting the driver of the Volvo, according to reports.

The 63-year-old male driver of the Volvo was reportedly punched in the face several times and while trying to get away from the suspect, was knocked unconscious.

A witness who stopped at the scene to assist reported to police that the suspect had his hands around the complainant’s neck while he was on the ground.

The suspect then returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.

Police are looking to speak with any other witnesses to the incident, or anyone who may have information about the identity of the suspect.

The driver of the truck is described as a white male, with a thin build, between 25 and 30 years old.

Police are especially interested in viewing any dashcam video that motorists might have who drive by the scene.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.