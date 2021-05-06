EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will give an update on COVID-19 infections and immunization Thursday afternoon.

Thursday ​marks the a second day of expanded restrictions across most of the province with more set to take effect late Sunday, as well as the first day 30-year-old residents were eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. More than 50,000 appointments had been made within two hours of bookings opening.

According to the latest data, about 1.7 million Albertans had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 305,000 are fully immunized with two shots.

On Wednesday, officials reported 2,271 new cases of COVID-19 as well as three deaths of people under the age of 50.

Alberta has more than 24,000 active cases, and 666 people in hospital.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m. Watch the news conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.