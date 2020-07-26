EDMONTON -- One person was arrested after an “altercation” left a man dead in Mill Woods Sunday night, Edmonton Police Service confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.

Officers responded to a house on 42 Street and 16 Avenue in southeast Edmonton at 7:14 p.m.

There, a man in his 30s was found dead, and homicide detectives were called to investigate because his death was considered suspicious.

A “person of interest” was taken into custody near the scene, Staff Sgt. Ron Smithman said.

Yellow police tape surrounded a home and several townhouse units stretching for about half a block on 42 Street.

It was not clear how the man was killed and charges had not been laid Sunday.