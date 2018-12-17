

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Amazon will open a distribution facility in Leduc County by 2020, the company announced Monday.

The one-million-square-foot facility will be built in the Nisku Business Park.

“We are pleased to welcome Amazon—one of the world’s most innovative companies—to the community,” Mayor Tanni Doblanko said. “Leduc County is business-friendly and encourages business and employment growth and diversification by creating an environment that fosters development.”

The distribution facility will create more than 600 full-time jobs.

“This announcement by Amazon is another vote of confidence in the Edmonton region as an economic hub in Alberta,” Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi said. “The new centre will spark economic activity and create good-paying jobs in our region. I look forward to construction beginning next year.”

The Leduc County centre will be the second Amazon facility in Alberta and the 11th in Canada.