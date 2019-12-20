EDMONTON -- The Amber Alert issued for a 14-month-old has been cancelled after he was found unharmed Friday afternoon, RCMP said.

His father, who police say abducted him from a home in the Hinton, Alta. area, is in custody.

#AmberAlert ended: Waylon Armstrong has been surrendered to police unharmed by Cody Armstrong. Cody is now in police custody. Hwy 40 into Brule is now open. — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) December 21, 2019

The Amber Alert was issued at approximately 2:30 a.m. after Cody Armstrong, 41, abducted his son, Waylon Armstrong, RCMP said.

Cody Armstrong left the house with a rifle, RCMP said.

"Yesterday, mom and Waylon went to the father's home and while there, an altercation took place," RCMP Cpl. Deanna Fontaine told CTV News Edmonton earlier in the day. "Cody left the home with Waylon as well as a long-barreled rifle."

Police said Armstrong doesn't have an extensive criminal record.

"I wouldn't say he is known to police. There have been some occurrences in the past; however, not to that extent," Fontaine said.

Fontaine also said the boy's parents had an "on-again, off-again relationship."

The Amber Alert was cancelled at 4:50 p.m. RCMP are expected to issue an update between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m.

CTV News Edmonton will livestream the RCMP update on our website.