EDMONTON -- A northern Alberta man has been arrested after an ambulance was stolen from the Bonnyville Healthcare Centre.

Tyler Todd Day of Grande Prairie is accused of stealing the vehicle on May 1 around 7 p.m.

RCMP from two detachments had to use a spike belt and "tactical contact" to stop the lighted emergency vehicle on Highway 28.

After that, the stolen ambulance driver still tried to run away.

Day faces 11 charges related to theft and fleeing police.

He was in custody and scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on May 11.

Bonnyville is located 240 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.