A man is facing charges in connection to a fire on a rural property near Bonnyville earlier this month.

Firefighters were called to a blaze on a wooded property on the west side of Muriel Lake on June 3.

According to police, crews were able to put out the fire without any injuries or damages to property.

Investigators determined that there were three separate ignition points for the fire.

Harvey Auger, 24, has now been charged with three counts of arson, one count of incendiary material, and failure to appear.

He is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on June 16, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Another fire also broke out near Bonnyville June 3, closer to Moose Lake. Police say they are two separate fires.