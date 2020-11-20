EDMONTON -- Mounties are asking for help to find the person they say set a house on fire in Beaumont Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded to the blaze in the 100 block of Rue Montalet around 5:20 a.m.

The fire was extinguished by the homeowner and weather conditions, Mounties said in a news release.

The house was occupied at the time of the fire but no injuries were reported.

Investigators determined the fire to be an arson.

Police are looking for an individual who was seen approaching the house before the fire.

The same person was seen fleeing the scene in a light coloured Chrysler 300 with dark rims.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).