EDMONTON -- Ash Wednesday fell on Feb. 17 this year, marking the beginning of Lent.

Father Paul Kavanagh at the St. Joseph’s Basilica explained the 40 days of Lent mark the 40 days Jesus was in the desert according to sacred scripture.

“This Lenten season is a period of time when we prepare our hearts, our minds for the celebration of Easter as well as those who will be received into the Catholic Church," Father Kavanagh said.

“They will receive the sacraments of baptism, confirmation and Eucharist."

HOW LENT LOOKS AMID THE PANDEMIC

Over the last year, Kavanagh said they’ve implemented a number of protocols to ensure safety measures are met, and as with most traditions this year, Ash Wednesday looked quite different.

Instead of a visible cross of ashes on the forehead of worshippers, pastors sprinkled the ash on top of heads.

Kavanagh said while this isn’t common practice in Canada, it is in other places around the world.

“Usually you can walk around all day and see who’s received the ashes as you’re going around the city doing your business,” Father Kavanagh said.

“I know myself as a pastor I have a great priority for the safety of my parishioners. Parishioners have been very good, wearing masks, they've been very good through all the mass so all the things we've asked them they've been very responsive to those protocols.”

HISTORY OF THE ASHES

The ashes are used as a sign of penance and they’ve been distributed for centuries, according to Kavanagh.

“Ashes come from the palms of last years palms that were blessed and distributed on Palm Sunday.”

Often in lent, worshippers are called upon to give up something they enjoy. However, this year everyone has already sacrificed, Kavanagh said.

“I think we’ve given up a lot and I think for a lot of people this has been a very long lent.”

Easter Sunday is April 4.