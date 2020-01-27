EDMONTON -- Alberta's police watchdog will hold a news conference Monday to discuss its findings into a fatal 2017 shooting.

Susan Hughson, executive director of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, will speak to media at 1:30 p.m.

ASIRT did not specify which investigation it would discuss.

The organization independently investigates any incidents involving Alberta police resulting in serious harm or death to a person.

CTV News Edmonton will livestream the news conference at 1:30 p.m.