ASIRT to release report on fatal 2017 police shooting
Published Monday, January 27, 2020 10:54AM MST Last Updated Monday, January 27, 2020 11:30AM MST
EDMONTON -- Alberta's police watchdog will hold a news conference Monday to discuss its findings into a fatal 2017 shooting.
Susan Hughson, executive director of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, will speak to media at 1:30 p.m.
ASIRT did not specify which investigation it would discuss.
The organization independently investigates any incidents involving Alberta police resulting in serious harm or death to a person.
CTV News Edmonton will livestream the news conference at 1:30 p.m.