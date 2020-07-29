EDMONTON -- A man accused of killing two hunters near Glendon, Alta., in March will stay behind bars after he was denied bail in a Edmonton courtroom Wednesday.

Roger Bilodeau, 57, is charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of 39-year-old Jacob Sansom and 57-year-old Morris Cardinal.

Police say Sansom and Cardinal were shot and killed on a rural road on March 27 after a verbal and then physical altercation.

Details of the bail hearing cannot be shared because of a publication ban, but outside of court, relatives of the two victims said they were relieved by the judge's decision.

"They're interested in justice, community justice, and seeing things progress justly," said Lionel Chartrand, lawyer for the victims' families. "This was a horrific set of circumstances."

Bilodeau's son, Anthony Michael Bilodeau, is also charged with second-degree murder in the deaths.

He was denied bail in June, but defence lawyers are expected to appeal that decision on Aug. 13.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sarah Plowman.