A defenceman has been recalled to the Oilers less than 30 hours after a roster move that was going to send him to Bakersfield, Cali.

The Edmonton Oilers recalled Ethan Bear and William Lagesson Friday afternoon from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

Bear, a 22-year-old from Ochapowace, Sask., and a second defenceman, Evan Bouchard, had been moved to California on Thursday in a roster shuffle that also saw Adam Larsson be placed on long-term injury reserve.

Bear played 15:33 in the Oilers' season opener on Oct. 2, and has scored four points in 19 career NHL games.

Lagesson, 23, saw ice time in 67 games with Bakersfield last season, counting 27 points and 45 penalty minutes.