Edmonton Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson has been placed on the long-term injury reserve list after he broke a bone on opening night.

Defenceman Ethan Bear was sent down to the Bakersfield Condors and defenceman Evan Bouchard was called up.

According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, the Bear and Bouchard moves may have been made to place Larsson on IR.

 

Bear heads down to the AHL after playing just over 15 minutes against Vancouver.

Bouchard, the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft, played seven games with the Oilers last season.

