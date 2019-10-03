Edmonton Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson has been placed on the long-term injury reserve list after he broke a bone on opening night.

#Oilers coach Tippett confirms defenceman Larsson broke a bone. “Bad break for him...was looking to have a bounce back year.”

Foot injury happened in 1st period when Larsson blocked a shot. @ctvedmonton pic.twitter.com/CODnpFdnSj — Adam Cook (@AdamCookCTV) October 3, 2019

Defenceman Ethan Bear was sent down to the Bakersfield Condors and defenceman Evan Bouchard was called up.

According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, the Bear and Bouchard moves may have been made to place Larsson on IR.

Sounds like a roster shuffle with Bear and Bouchard for LTIR purposes. We’ll get details when Tippett talks. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 3, 2019

Bear heads down to the AHL after playing just over 15 minutes against Vancouver.

Bouchard, the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft, played seven games with the Oilers last season.

With files from TSN