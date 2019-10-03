Oilers place Larsson on IR after breaking bone on opening night
Vancouver Canucks' Loui Eriksson (21) tries to stop Edmonton Oilers' Adam Larsson (6) during first period NHL action in Edmonton, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 12:02PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 12:34PM MDT
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Adam Larsson has been placed on the long-term injury reserve list after he broke a bone on opening night.
Defenceman Ethan Bear was sent down to the Bakersfield Condors and defenceman Evan Bouchard was called up.
According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, the Bear and Bouchard moves may have been made to place Larsson on IR.
Bear heads down to the AHL after playing just over 15 minutes against Vancouver.
Bouchard, the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft, played seven games with the Oilers last season.
With files from TSN