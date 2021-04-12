EDMONTON -- Hundreds demonstrators, including People's Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier, rallied in front of the Alberta legislature building Monday to call for an end to the province's COVID-19 health restrictions.

The group is calling for the government to "fully open Alberta and protect the vulnerable."

"It's time for Albertans to unite and demand a new direction from our province," reads a statement from organizers. "We need to once again become a beacon of hope, opportunity, and freedom."

The crowd appeared to reach between 300 and 400 about a half hour after the rally began at noon.

Almost all at the gathering were unmasked. Speakers addressed the crowd from a podium fronted with a sign reading, "stop moving the goal posts" in reference to the province's changing re-opening plan.

"Our freedoms are under attack," Bernier told the crowd. "And we must defend our rights, our way of life and our western civilization values."

Alberta's public health restrictions have not included more forceful measures like the curfew currently in effect in Quebec or the stay-at-home order issued in Ontario.

Earlier Monday, Bernier deleted a tweet promoting the rally that included an image of the legislature building he used without permission. The photographer pointed out he took the photo during Greta Thunberg's visit to the legislature building in October of 2019.

The PPC ran 315 candidates and received more than 294,000 votes across the country in the 2019 federal election, but failed to win election in any riding.

Alberta has seen a recent surge in cases, with the number of active cases surpassing 14,000, about where it was in late December. Hospitalizations and test positivity have also increased over the month of April.

More than 2,000 Albertans have died due to COVID-19 and more than 6,800 have been hospitalized to date.

To date, nearly 850,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Albertans, including close to 165,000 second doses.