

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





Milo, a five-month old Havanese stolen from a northwest Edmonton home last Thursday, is back with his family just in time for Christmas.

The puppy was taken from a home in the area of 116 Avenue and 95 Street at approximately 2:30 p.m. while his owners were out.

Video surveillance shows a woman leaving the house with Milo in her arms.

Security at a north Edmonton hospital recognized Milo, with a woman, Saturday night. They talked to the woman and confirmed her identity.

That same woman was recognized by an EPS officer at Kingsway Mall Sunday afternoon after she was arrested for shoplifting.

Milo was returned to his family Sunday night.

“The officer called and said he needed to speak with us,” Tianna Sachdeva said in an EPS press release. “We had no idea that he had located Milo, until we saw him walking up the sidewalk with our puppy. We were all shocked and thrilled.

“This is definitely the best Christmas present my family has ever received.”

Amy Alook was charged with theft under $5,000 and breach of recognizance.