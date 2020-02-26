EDMONTON -- A fuel station in Yellowhead County was the scene of a break-in and fire on Sunday.

County officials say the Petro-Canada in Niton Junction was broken into and a fire happened subsequently.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

No structural damage was caused to the building, and damage was limited to the interiors, Yellowhead County said.

"(Yellowhead County Fire Department) firefighters were able to prevent the fire spreading to nearby buildings, although Yellowhead County Peace Officers evacuated the adjacent motel as a precautionary measure while the fire was extinguished."

RCMP said more information would be released in the future.

Niton Junction is about 150 kilometres west of Edmonton, and just 45 kilometres east of Edson, where two car dealerships were the site of fires in December and January.