EDMOTON -- A Camrose man has been arrested and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

Junvier Fajarito, 20, was arrested on Jan. 6 in Camrose following a joint investigation between the Alberta Law Enforcement Resonse Team and RCMP.

Police accuse Fajarito of distributing child sexual abuse materials in an online chat group last year.

Investigators are still examining computers and electronic devices seized from his home.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact local police.