The autopsy into the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found in a downtown apartment building has been completed, but police said it remained unclear what caused her death.

The 69-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in an apartment building on 102 Avenue and 115 Street.

Officers were called to an apartment suite at about 9:40 a.m. to check on the welfare of the two occupants.

An injured 70-year-old man was also found, and was taken to hospital. Police said Tuesday he remained in hospital in stable condition.

An autopsy on the woman was completed by the Edmonton Medical Examiner Monday, but the cause and manner of the woman’s death could not be confirmed until toxicology results came back.

The EPS Homicide Section is investigating, and said they were not looking for suspects and charges had not been laid.