EDMONTON -- AHS has closed the Rocky Mountain House Health Centre emergency department for 16 hours due to a lack of doctors.

The emergency department was closed at 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to allow staff to treat and discharge all remaining patients, says AHS.

New patients will not be admitted during the 16 hour closure.

AHS says resources are limited in central Alberta, and a number of doctors are impacted by COVID-19 or isolating due to close contact. AHS said in a statement it has "exhausted all efforts to find physician coverage during this time," including putting out a call province-wide for doctors.

EMS calls will be rerouted to surrounding communities including Sylvan Lake, Rimbey, Sundre and Red Deer. AHS says additional EMS supports will be made available during the temporary closure to transport patients.

Inpatient units are not impacted and on-call coverage for pregnant patients will be available for those in active labour.

The emergency department will reopen on Thursday at 7 a.m.