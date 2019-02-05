

City council made the decision on Tuesday to open Edmonton’s Central LRT station to the homeless overnight on Tuesday and for the next seven days as a result of extreme temperatures.

Minimal staffing will be in place at the station for safety, and to direct people to shelters.

The City of Edmonton hit a low of -32.3 on Tuesday morning, the last time Edmonton saw a colder day was December 13, 2009 when temperatures dropped to -36.7.

Extreme cold warnings have once again been issued for the majority of the province by Environment Canada.

Temperatures in outlying areas dropped even lower than -32.3. The Edmonton International Airport saw an overnight low of -40. Airport staff is helping returning passengers get their vehicles started by providing boosts, and digging out any vehicles that may be snowed in.

Back in the city, the Alberta Motor Association says the current wait time for a boost is 48 hours, and it will take 72 hours to get a tow truck.

School buses have been cancelled for Aspen View Public Schools, Elk Island Public Schools and Elk Island Catholic Schools, but all schools remain open.

In Spruce Grove, Brookwood School is closed on Tuesday for boiler repairs due to cold weather.

The cold conditions bring with them a real risk of frost bite.

Environment Canada says wind chills between -40 and -50 will continue Tuesday morning, before moderating in the afternoon and then returning overnight into Wednesday.

The arctic air is expected to remain until Thursday.

