EDMONTON -- More than 10,000 Albertans have been fully immunized for COVID-19 with two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

In total, the province has administered over 100,000 shots since December, Alberta's health minister said Wednesday.

Officials are calling immunization a key component of Alberta's ability to prepare for any spread of two COVID-19 variants that have been found there already.

According to the latest data, reported at the beginning of the week, Alberta labs have confirmed 25 cases of the B.1.1.7 and 501Y-V2 strains first identified in the U.K. and South Africa. All but one have been linked to international travel.

While Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said contact tracers continue to investigate the case, there is no known travel source yet. However, she also said there has been limited household transmission and teams have found no evidence it has been spread beyond the home.

Hinshaw gave the update Tuesday, reporting also 366 new cases and a provincial positivity rate of 4.4 per cent.

There are 8,652 active cases in the province.

Hinshaw is scheduled to speak alone at Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing. Tune in to at 3:30 p.m. MST on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Currently, 626 Albertans are in hospitals across the province with the disease. Of these, 108 are in ICUs.

Since its first case in March 2020, the province has counted nearly 1,600 deaths, and more than 121,900 cases.