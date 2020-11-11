Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak at south Edmonton care home
Published Wednesday, November 11, 2020 5:41AM MST
The South Terrace Continuing Care Centre in south Edmonton had reported 81 active COVID-19 cases on Nov. 10, 2020.
EDMONTON -- There are 121 cases of COVID-19 linked to an outbreak at the South Terrace Continuing Care Centre in south Edmonton.
Eighty-one cases are active and 34 people have recovered, according to Alberta Health.
Six people have died in the outbreak.
Alberta reported 713 new infections on Nov. 10,.
The province has the second highest number of active cases per capita in Canada.