EDMONTON -- An Edmonton sports memorabilia store is now selling Oilers jerseys with special nameplates to honour the heritage of two players.

The Ethan Bear and Kailer Yamamoto jerseys on the Pro Am Sports website have special nameplates available for each player.

The Bear jersey has his name written in Cree, with his number, 74. Pro Am Sports says they worked with the Bear family to ensure they got the nameplate right.

Bear was raised in the Ochapowace Nation, a Cree First Nation near Whitewood, Sask.

We worked with the Bear family to ensure we got this nameplate right. Ethan Bear #LetsGoOilers with Cree Name. $299.95

Pre-Order from the #YEG #ProAmFanCave today. YES we ship! ��

Visit in store 128th Ave & #StAlbert Tr just N of the Yellowhead. Online: https://t.co/2LKcmh1d7W pic.twitter.com/WH9AyU9KvR — Pro Am Sports (@ProAmSports) July 22, 2020

Yamamoto's jersey has Japanese characters on the back, which Pro Am Sports says translates to "Base of the Mountain" with his number, 56. Yamamoto's paternal grandfather is Japanese.

#Yamamoto Jersey Your Way! Traditional Name & # or Japanese Characters (Translation “Base of the Mountain” Available in Sizes 50 thru 60 with On Ice Sewing Kits as worn by the #LetsGoOilers $299.95 Visit the #YEG #ProAmFanCave Yes We Ship �� View Now https://t.co/T52UZXeDRr pic.twitter.com/WgqvFgLRFf — Pro Am Sports (@ProAmSports) July 22, 2020

The jerseys are authentic alternate jerseys sewn in Canada, and are available on the Pro Am website.