EDMONTON -- An Edmonton sports memorabilia store is now selling Oilers jerseys with special nameplates to honour the heritage of two players.

The Ethan Bear and Kailer Yamamoto jerseys on the Pro Am Sports website have special nameplates available for each player.

The Bear jersey has his name written in Cree, with his number, 74. Pro Am Sports says they worked with the Bear family to ensure they got the nameplate right.

Bear was raised in the Ochapowace Nation, a Cree First Nation near Whitewood, Sask.

Yamamoto's jersey has Japanese characters on the back, which Pro Am Sports says translates to "Base of the Mountain" with his number, 56. Yamamoto's paternal grandfather is Japanese.

The jerseys are authentic alternate jerseys sewn in Canada, and are available on the Pro Am website.