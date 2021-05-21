EDMONTON -- Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in the Terwillegar neighbourhood late Thursday night.

The fire in the parking lot of a residential complex on Simpson Drive was reported just before 10:30 p.m.

Video of the blaze showed crews hosing down a vehicle that was engulfed in flames.

Courtesy: Andrea Le Breton and Erik Bayley

It was reported to police that a man set a vehicle on fire and then fled the scene.

Police say a second vehicle also caught fire as a result.

No injuries were reported.

Police continue to investigate the blaze.