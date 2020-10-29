EDMONTON -- Edmonton has surpassed 25 homicides in 2020 with the ruling of three suspicious deaths over the summer as homicides.

In all three cases, homicide investigators had been called in, but police weren’t yet ready to classify the cases as homicides.

On May 9, Mohamed Amin Hassan Jama was found dead in a Queen Mary Park apartment.

At the time, investigators weren’t ready to call Jama’s death more than “suspicious in nature,” and said more testing needed to be done.

Rajan Baraich, 31, died in hospital after being hit by a vehicle on June 25 near 107 Avenue and 101 Street.

He had not previously been publicly identified by police.

In June, investigators said there had been an altercation prior to the collision and that they did not believe the crash was random.

Twenty-four-year-old Gabriel Sunshine died at a Mill Woods home on July 26. Police were called to a disturbance there and later took a “person of interest” into custody. Charges were not laid at the time.

Sunshine was also only publicly identified by police on Thursday.

Edmonton Police Service says each case has seen progress that allowed investigators to rule the cases homicides.

Anyone with information about the men’s deaths is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.