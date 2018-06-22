One of three individuals charged in the deaths of two convenience store workers after robberies in 2015 was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder.

The jury found Laylin Delorme, 27, guilty on two counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of robbery.

Delorme is one of three charged in the violent December 18, 2015 crime spree.

Karanpal Singh Bhangu, 35, and Ricky Cenabre, 41, were beaten and shot during the robberies. Bhangu had recently emigrated from India, while Cenabre had moved to Canada from the Philippines five years before.

A conviction for a charge of first-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence.

Jury comes back on concurrent or consecutive parole ineligibility for Laylin Delorme’s two convictions on 1st Degree Murder- breaks down like this- 3 want concurrent sentencing (25yrs) 2 want consecutive (50yrs) and 7 declined to offer a recommendation. #albertacourts — DavidEwasukCTV (@DavidEwasukCTV) June 22, 2018

More to come...

With files from The Canadian Press