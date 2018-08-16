Two days after a single vehicle collision in Sherwood Park left one dead, ASIRT is investigating, and released more details on the incident.

ASIRT said at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Strathcona County RCMP were investigating a stolen silver GMC Yukon. The SUV was tracked to a location on Broadmoor Boulevard in Sherwood Park where officers tried to box it in and arrest the three suspects inside.

The driver managed to manoeuvre the SUV out of the parking lot and flee – officers started to pursue the vehicle but were ordered to stop.

Seven minutes later, a 911 call came in reporting a single-vehicle rollover on the Sherwood Park Freeway, the vehicle was the stolen SUV.

Inside the rolled SUV, RCMP found a 16-year-old dead in the front passenger seat. Two men, aged 20 and 21, were also in the vehicle but had run from the scene.

The two men were found and arrested a short time later.

ASIRT said RCMP is investigating the potential criminal actions of the suspects inside the SUV. The ASIRT investigation will focus on the police interaction with the vehicle and whether it was legal.

A press release sent from RCMP Sunday night did not include the fact the collision was fatal or that the vehicle fled from officers.