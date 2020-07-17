EDMONTON -- Matthew Gladue, who was found injured in downtown Edmonton Tuesday night and later died from his injuries, is being considered a victim of homicide.

An autopsy was completed Friday morning.

Police say they are not revealing how the 36-year-old died at the time for "investigative reasons."

They did reveal, however, part of what they know about his night leading up to his death.

“The investigation to this point has revealed that Gladue was involved in a violent altercation prior to his arrival at the scene where he was found by police,” said acting Staff Sgt. Jared Buhler of the homicide section.

“Where this altercation occurred, and how he got to the scene, are details investigators continue to seek.”

Anyone with information about Gladue's death or a fight or disturbance that happened July 13 between 6 and 7 p.m. in the area is asked to call Edmonton Police Service.

Gladue was found in an alley between 103 and 104 Streets, just north of 112 Avenue.