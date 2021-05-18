EDMONTON -- Alberta's chief medical officer of health will provide an update on the province's COVID-19 status on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will address reporters starting at 3:30 p.m. You can watch her press conference live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

On Monday, Alberta reported fewer than 1,000 new cases for the first time since late March.

While new daily case counts have fallen steadily over the past week, the number of patients in intensive care units remains near record levels, with 181 reported in Monday's count.

The 10 highest ICU patient counts to date have all been registered this month.

Alberta continues to have the highest active case count among all Canadian provinces.

The province has now administered more than 2.2 million doses of vaccine.

Just over 42 per cent of the province's population has received at least a first dose. Nearly 7.5 per cent have recieved a second dose.

The province is expecting nearly 430,000 new doses this week, including 230,000 from Pfizer and 120,000 from Moderna.