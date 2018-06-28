Police said a woman injured in a highway crash west of Edmonton late Thursday morning has since died.

RCMP said officers were called to the scene of the crash involving a pickup truck and an SUV on Highway 16 at Range Road 13 just after 10 a.m.

In an update just before 3 p.m., RCMP said the 56-year-old female driver of the SUV had died as a result of her injuries. She was one of three people in the vehicle at the time, including a three month old baby girl.

RCMP on the scene told CTV News the baby and the third person in the car, a 26-year-old woman, had minor injuries. All three had been taken to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

A section of the range road was closed following the crash, but police said it reopened to traffic at about 3 p.m.