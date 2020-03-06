EDMONTON -- One hundred twenty-nine symptom-free Canadians were released from a quarantine in Cornwall, Ont., on Friday.

It's been exactly a month and two days since they were told a former passenger on their cruise ship had tested positive for COVID-19 – at the time, more commonly known as coronavirus.

The diagnosis triggered four weeks of quarantine for other Canadians aboard the Diamond Princess: two weeks off the coast of Japan, and two more at government facilities in Ontario.

"I ran out of things to Google," Mark Rodrigue succinctly recapped.

On Friday, the Edmontonian and his wife, Jenny Rodrigue, were bused to Ottawa, from where they would fly to Toronto and then – finally – home.

To be out in public, Jenny said, had become slightly alien.

"A little bit different than the last four weeks."

The pair were leaving Cornwall feeling very lucky and grateful they hadn't become sick during the quarantine. Of course, they had been instructed to wear masks and gloves outside of their room, and wash their hands upon returning.

"It was a very sterile environment … That's a testament to Red Cross and associates."

When they left the facility, Red Cross, Canadian Armed Forces and Princess Cruises personnel lined up to wave good bye.

Mark said, "It was really nice. It was almost like walking through a parade."

After being sequestered for weeks, the couple has big plans for their first days at home: absolutely nothing.

"Regenerate and decompress a little," Jenny said.

"And tomorrow, just go out and embrace the world," Mark added.

The couple is returning home to Alberta two days after the province announced its first presumptive case of COVID-19.

Premier Jason Kenney said the government has been preparing for the "likely inevitable" presence of the virus in Alberta since January and is ready.

The province's chief medical officer is expected to provide an update on Friday at 4 p.m. MST. Watch it live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

Nearly 102,000 people had been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of March 6, at which point, the virus had killed 3,460 people.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg and CTV News Ottawa