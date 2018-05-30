A disturbing video of a vicious dog attack has been viewed more than 14,500 times but the owner of the dog that was seriously injured believes the incident went “basically unnoticed.”

Kathy Clarke’s dog, George, was seriously hurt after a pit bull ran up to him and clamped down on his head in February.

In the video, Clarke can be seen trying to get the pit bull to let go while others try to pull the two pets apart. Once the pit bull was finally pulled off George, he got loose and briefly bit George again.

George survived the attack and healed, but Clarke would like to see the owner held accountable.

“I was told by bylaw enforcement that they know who the owner is…but they are unable to locate where he lives, so they’re unable to apprehend the dog,” Clarke explained. “So until the owner decides to surrender the dog, there’s nothing they can do.”

She said she’d like to see City of Edmonton introduce stricter bylaws to prevent other innocent dogs from getting seriously hurt or killed.

In the first three months of this year, there were 146 attacks and three dogs killed. The latest data does not include the fatal attack from Saturday.

In 2017, there were 464 reported dog attacks, resulting in 13 dogs being killed.

“Last year we had a couple of high-profile deaths from dogs, and we realized that we need to start changing our philosophy and how we handle dog attacks to try and reduce that,” said Keith Scott, a coordinator with the city's Peace Officer Section.

The city recently implemented a new “dog attack reduction strategy” to help properly respond and reduce dog attacks.

“We have created a dog attack team, dedicated officers that will go out and deal with these to help with consistency, to help make sure the process is efficient," Scott said. “In addition to that, we’re going to be looking at if we can change the bylaws in any way.”

Scott said they are going to schools to educate students and are collaborating with the Edmonton Humane Society to conduct workshops to help certain breeds socialize.

With files from Nicole Weisberg