EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Prospects will not play ball this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Western Canadian Baseball League announced its decision to cancel the 2020 season on Wednesday.

The 2020 Western Canadian Baseball League season has officially been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/ERIiGnwMWJ — The WCBL (@wcbleague) May 28, 2020

"This difficult decision was based on our number one concern, the health and safety needs of all those involved," a statement from the WCBL read.

The league delayed the season in April and hoped to play at least a shorter season beginning in June or July.

Officials said the board of governors considered many options but ultimately decided they couldn't proceed.

"It would be impossible to guarantee the safety of players, coaches, umpires, host families, staff, volunteers and fans during the COVID-19 pandemic situation to the extent required by authorities," the league said.

The Edmonton Prospects announced its plans to move to Spruce Grove for the 2022 season.