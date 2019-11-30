EDMONTON -- The city’s zoo will once again be awash in colourful lights this holiday season, as a popular event returns next month.

The Zoominescence event is a fundraiser for the Valley Zoo Development Society.

Nearly 50 light installations are set up in the zoo and there will also be fire dancers and a skating rink.

The event is a chance for Edmontonians to see the zoo at a time they normally wouldn’t.

“It’s beautiful in the river valley any time I’d say but at night it’s sort of special, the snow and the lights and the animals sort of aren’t used to seeing people so they are kind of intrigued,” said Tammy Wiebe with the Valley Zoo Development Society.

Zoominescence runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in December.