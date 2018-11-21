

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Four days away, the 106th Grey Cup has yet to sell out Commonwealth Stadium—and many of the tickets available belong to Edmontonians content with watching the game on TV.

Edmonton will host the Ottawa Redblacks and Calgary Stampeders Sunday for the CFL final.

Eskimos fans have long known their team wouldn’t make it to the championship game, but according to Kijiji Canada, the number of Grey Cup ticket listings increased by 345 per cent from last week.

Of the some 1,900 listings, 76 per cent were posted in Edmonton, according to metrics provided by Kijiji Canada.

Four such tickets belong to Terence Bachor.

“I haven’t had any response at all. And the price of tickets are (sic) dropping really, really fast.”

Most of the tickets for sale are being offered on Kijiji are being advertised at or below face value.

CTV News contacted multiple sellers. While some said health reasons, the colder season, or the absence of any green and yellow were keeping them from the game, others told CTV Edmonton they’re simply not interested in the Calgary-Ottawa match.

The contest is a rematch of 2016, when the Redblacks beat the Stampeders 39-33.

The 106th Grey Cup is also the fifth time the Stampeders have made it to the final in seven years.

“The fact is there’s just no excitement from, really, this city, for those teams,” Bachor said.

The Eskimos said the team is aware of the resale blitz, but unconcerned.

“Reselling of tickets has occurred as long as there’s been sporting or entertainment events,” said Scott Murray, the Eskimos’ vice president of ticket sales.

“We think it’s going to be a great opportunity to showcase the Commonwealth.”

Bachor said he would attend the game—but only if he couldn’t find someone to go in his place first.

With files from Dan Grummett