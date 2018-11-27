

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Barely taller than the counter over which they were serving, the students of two Edmonton elementary schools spent Tuesday feeding and entertaining clients of Boyle Street Community Services.

The luncheon was organized by the Edmonton Islamic Academy and Prince Charles School. While the students of the former helped out in the kitchen, Prince Charles School pupils provided pre-lunch entertainment.

“It’s important that not only are we teaching the knowledge and skills, but we’re providing our students with an opportunity to develop positive attitudes of compassion and empathy,” said Benjamin Gee, a Grade 4 teacher at the Edmonton Islamic Academy.

This is the second year the two institutions have collaborated.

In addition to providing lunch, they also collected socks and donated artwork.

“These kids coming to experience this at such a young age, I think it’s very important,” said Brent Guidinger, development manager at BSCS.

“Just from a values perspective that at the end of the day, we’re all people and we’re here to help each other regardless of where we are in life.”

The principal of Prince Charles School echoed his sentiment.

“The fact we can come together to give back to the community is teaching our students about being service leaders,” said Judy Toews.

“It’s teaching us that we’re stronger together and that we have more in common.”

Sana, a Grade 4 student for whom the luncheon was a first, said she was nervous to help out—but only at first.

“It makes me feel happy that I’m helping the homeless and they’re feeling better, that they’re not hungry anymore and they’re good.”

With files from Nahreman Issa