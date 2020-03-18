EDMONTON -- EPCOR is telling customers to be cautious of a new phone scam during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is being told customers are receiving calls where a scammer says the account holder is in arrears and must pay immediately or power will be disconnected.

EPCOR is reminding customers it "will never demand personal information or payment information on the spot."

"We want to remind the public to remain alert to potential scams, especially during this COVID-19 outbreak," the company said in a news release. "Always be on the lookout for suspicious phone calls, emails or texts asking for personal information or demanding immediate payment."

For more information, visit the EPCOR website.