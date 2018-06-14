Edmonton police said the investigation into the death of a man in his 30s over the weekend had been deemed to be a homicide.

Officers were called to an apartment in the area of 115 Avenue and 124 Street on Sunday, June 10, at about 11 p.m. They arrived to find a man suffering from significant injuries.

Police performed first aid on the 36-year-old male, but he was pronounced dead by paramedics.

An autopsy was completed Wednesday, and the Edmonton Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death was a stab wound, and his death was called a homicide.

Police are still investigating, and have not made any arrests in this case.

EPS said it has chosen to not release the name of the deceased, citing privacy concerns for the victim and his family.