A mandatory evacuation order for the Peerless Trout First Nation was downgraded Saturday morning, meaning residents are able to return home.

An evacuation alert has replaced the order, so residents are still advised to be prepared to leave in short notice if the wildfire situation changes.

The First Nation asked returning evacuees to check in at the Trout Lake Fire Hall.

Peerless Trout First Nation is located northwest of Wabasca-Desmarais. Two fires are still classified as out of northeast of Slave Lake: an 877-hectare blaze near North Wabiska Lake, and a 255,873-hectare fire northeast of Lesser Slave Lake.

Alberta Wildfire says the wildfire danger remains "very high." A fire ban and off-highway vehicle restriction are still in effect.

One mandatory evacuation order is still in effect in Alberta. Residents of Wabasca, Bigstone Cree Nation and Chipewyan Lake Village in the Municipal District of Opportunity are not allowed to return home.

Since March 1, the Slave Lake Forest Area has seen 101 wildfires and 317,559 hectares burned.

More than 400 firefighters and support staff are stationed in the area, as well as airtankers, 42 helicopters and 43 pieces of heavy equipment.