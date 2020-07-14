Advertisement
Fiery crash kills one, totally closes Walterdale Bridge
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 8:39PM MDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 14, 2020 9:33PM MDT
(Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- One person is dead after a serious collision on the Walterdale Bridge involving a pickup truck and a car.
Police are investigating reports that one vehicle was driving the wrong way on the one-way bridge.
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash that closed the bridge around 8 p.m.
Several witnesses told CTV News Edmonton that the car was on fire.
The closure is also affecting Queen Elizabeth Park Road and Kinsmen Park Road according to Edmonton police.