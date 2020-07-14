EDMONTON -- One person is dead after a serious collision on the Walterdale Bridge involving a pickup truck and a car.

Police are investigating reports that one vehicle was driving the wrong way on the one-way bridge.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash that closed the bridge around 8 p.m.

Several witnesses told CTV News Edmonton that the car was on fire.

Walterdale crash fire

The closure is also affecting Queen Elizabeth Park Road and Kinsmen Park Road according to Edmonton police.