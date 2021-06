EDMONTON -- Alberta Wildfire is warning of a fire advisory in the Fort McMurray Forest Area.

A fire advisory is now in effect for the Fort McMurray Forest Area. For more information and a detailed map of the restriction boundary, visit https://t.co/TfhkWvr26L #ABWildfire pic.twitter.com/e6Hyezy2cz

Under the advisory, no new fire permits will be issued. Fires without a valid permit are prohibited, excluding campfires.

Safe wood campfires, backyard fire pits, portable propane fire pits, gas or propane stoves and barbeques, catalytic or infrared-style heaters are permitted.

Alberta Wildfire warns people to never leave a campfire unattended. If you see a wildfire, report it immediately by calling 310-FIRE.