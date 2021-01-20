EDMONTON -- Firefighters were still working Thursday morning to put out a fire in downtown Edmonton that started on Wednesday.

The fire in a commercial building at 105 Avenue and 116 Street was reported around 11 a.m.

The blaze wasn't under control until nearly 4 p.m., and crews were still on scene dealing with hot spots Thursday morning, officials said.

Drivers were asked to stay away from the area to keep crews safe and to avoid the icy conditions created by the water hoses.

No injuries have been reported.

Initial damages are estimated to be $105,000.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.