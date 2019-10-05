A large plume of black smoke was seen in Edmonton Saturday evening as crews battled a fire in an industrial area.

A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the blaze was reported at 7:10 p.m. near 91 Street and 56 Avenue at a business called The Golf Cart People.

Crews arrived on scene four minutes later.

Crews remained on scene as of 8 p.m., but the fire was contained at that time.

Traffic was briefly shut down in the area but has since reopened.

