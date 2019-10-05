Fire creates dark plume of smoke in southeast Edmonton Saturday night
Crews battled a blaze near 91 Street and 56 Avenue Saturday evening. (Courtesy:Sara Cross)
Published Saturday, October 5, 2019 8:02PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 5, 2019 8:24PM MDT
A large plume of black smoke was seen in Edmonton Saturday evening as crews battled a fire in an industrial area.
A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the blaze was reported at 7:10 p.m. near 91 Street and 56 Avenue at a business called The Golf Cart People.
Crews arrived on scene four minutes later.
Crews remained on scene as of 8 p.m., but the fire was contained at that time.
Traffic was briefly shut down in the area but has since reopened.
