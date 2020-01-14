Fire in the sky: Bright light in northeast Edmonton is flare, fire department says
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 9:45AM MST
A flare from the Esso Refinery in NE Edmonton on Jan. 14 looked like a fire. (Credit: Rachelle Drouin)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is reassuring residents that a bright light in northeast Edmonton is actually a flare from the Esso Refinery, and not a large fire.
EFRS made the statement after people posting on social media that the flare looked like a large fire.
Back in November, a flare from the Strathcona Refinery over Edmonton created a visual phenomenon in the sky.