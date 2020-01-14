EDMONTON -- Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is reassuring residents that a bright light in northeast Edmonton is actually a flare from the Esso Refinery, and not a large fire.

Good morning, #yeg! Some of you have noticed what appears to be a large fire in the NE. ESSO Refinery is doing flaring today. Due to cold weather, flames will appear larger than normal. This is expected to last for the next few hours. #yegfire #yegflare — Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (@EdmontonFire) January 14, 2020

EFRS made the statement after people posting on social media that the flare looked like a large fire.

Looking east to refinery row this morning. #yeg #yegwx. Weirdly enough, now, 15 minutes later, it is encapsulated in a big black cloud. If you squint at the second pic it almost looks like a mountain! �� pic.twitter.com/I2arImKbfh — Karmen 20.20 (@K2inEdm) January 14, 2020

Back in November, a flare from the Strathcona Refinery over Edmonton created a visual phenomenon in the sky.