EDMONTON -- The flags at RCMP K Division in Edmonton are at half-mast after in a tribute to colleagues in Nova Scotia after a veteran RCMP officer was killed and a second suffered non-life threatening injuries in a mass shooting.

It started at a home in Portapique, N.S. on Saturday night after police received several calls to 911 about a shooting.

On Sunday, police confirmed that Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the RCMP, had died during the incident and another male officer had been injured.

Police said more than 10 people were killed in the incident, including the shooter, who has been identified as Gabriel Wortman.