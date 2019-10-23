The four Albertans arrested at a southern Alberta turkey farm in September took their protest to Edmonton Wednesday.

On Sept. 2, dozens of people unlawfully gained access to a rural property near Fort Macleod, Alta., to protest what they say is inhumane treatment of turkeys.

Police were called and four people, including a 16-year-old, were charged with break-and-enter.

The four were among protesters at the Alberta legislature Wednesday. Some protesters chained themselves to the doors until police cut the chains and arrested them.

With files from CTV News Calgary