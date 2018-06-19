A 48-year-old man has been charged with fraud in connection to a series of ATM scams in north Edmonton.

Edmonton police said the man convinced up to 16 people to withdraw money for him between late April and late May.

He would tell victims he had reached his daily withdrawal limit and then ask them to deposit an empty envelope that he claimed contained $800, EPS said. They deposited it, withdrew the cash and gave it to him.

Police said the locations targeted by the scammer included RBC on 129 Manning Crossing and the RBC at 4000 118 Avenue.

EPS released two photos of the man on June 8. Tracey Reid was charged with seven counts of fraud under $5,000 after police received tips from the public.