EDMONTON -- There won't be any free parking at the Century Park LRT station starting in April.

The City of Edmonton is giving back its approximately 390 parking sports to the land developer.

The city doesn’t own the Park & Ride and the transition comes as part of a lease agreement with the developer, who will begin to charge market rates for parking stalls, a release read.

The number of free parking spots at Century Park has gradually dropped since 2017.

The city advises transit users to take the bus to Century Park and out-of-towners to use the Park & Ride services in Leduc and Beaumont.

Paid parking options at the station are available through Park ProCura.