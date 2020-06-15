EDMONTON -- A ghost bike has been set up to honour two motorcyclists killed in a crash last week.

The ghost bike is used as a memorial for bikers who have been killed in crashes from a local motorcycle group.

This one is now in northeast Edmonton to remember a 39-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman who was a passenger.

Their motorcycle collided head-on with another vehicle Friday night around 10:30 pm on Highway 28 and 246 Avenue.

The other driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say speed is being investigated as a possible cause.